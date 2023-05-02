CHICAGO – When a team is struggling, a few moves are necessary, and the White Sox are most certainly in a slump.

So to begin May, perhaps because of that, they’ve announced nearly a dozen moves either due to necessity or underperformance at the major league level.

A flurry of White Sox moves today.

.

Tim Anderson & Hanser Alberto are back from IL.

.

Alex Colome, Billy Hamilton among those called up from Triple-A.

.

Romy Gonzalez to IL

.

Oscar Colas, Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A

.

Jake Diekman, Frank German DFA’d

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Bc82gQ7h8E — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 2, 2023

In a news release ahead of their series opener with the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox announced 11 moves from the promotion of players to the demotion of others to the outright release of two pitchers.

On a positive note, the White Sox have activated two-time All-Star Tim Anderson along with Hanser Alberto. The shortstop missed three weeks after suffering a sprained left knee against Minnesota on April 10.

Also coming up to the club are two players from the White Sox recent past as outfielder Billy Hamilton and reliever Alex Colome rejoin the big league club on Tuesday along with pitcher Sammy Peralta. A key reserve during the 2021 AL Central Division championship season, Hamilton spent 2022 with the Marlins and Twins organizations. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox this offseason and has been in Triple-A Charlotte the entire season. Colome, the team’s saves leader in 2019 & 2020, signed a minor league deal with the team in April after playing for the Twins in 2021 & Rockies in 2022.

Reliever Joe Kelly has been placed on the paternity list.

Utility player Romy Gonzalez is going on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to May 1.

Outfielder Oscar Colas along with infielder Lenyn Sosa have been sent back down to Charlotte. After a good first two weeks in the majors, Colas’ production at the plate slowed as he went just 2-for-16 in his last five games.

Two relievers, Jake Diekman and Frank German, were designated for assignment by the White Sox. Picked up in a deal with the Red Sox ahead of last season’s trade deadline, Diekman had a 7.94 ERA in 13 games with the White Sox this season. German, who was also acquired in a trade with the Red Sox this offseason, allowed nine runs in 11 1/3 innings (7.15 ERA) in Charlotte this season.