CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have officially agreed to terms on a contract with catcher Martín Maldonado, and have designated an infielder for assignment, according to a release from the team Friday.

Maldonado’s contract is valued at one-year/$4.25 million. Under terms of the agreement, Maldonado will receive $4 million in 2024, with a $4-million club option for 2025 that includes a $250,000 buyout.

Maldonado, 37, hit .191/.258/.348 with 12 doubles, a career-high tying 15 home runs, 36 RBI and 33 runs scored over 116 games with the Houston Astros last season. He tied for the American League lead with 116 starts at catcher, which included catching his third career no-hitter on Aug. 1, 2023 versus the Cleveland Guardians when he was behind the dish to catch Framber Valdez.

His 3.91 catcher’s ERA ranked sixth in Major League Baseball last season as well.

A 6-foot, 225-pound native of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, Maldonado won the 2017 American League Gold Glove Award as a member of the Los Angeles Angels and was a finalist for the honor again in 2021 with the Astros. He ranks among the MLB catching leaders since the start of the 2017 season in games (2nd, 756), starts (2nd, 730), innings (2nd, 6,320.2), assists (T-2nd, 320), runners caught stealing (4th, 97), catcher’s ERA (4th, 3.85), fielding percentage (T-7th, .995) and pickoffs (13th, 7).

The infielder the White Sox designated for assignment to make room for Maldonado on the team’s roster was Zach Remillard. Remillard, 29, hit .252/.295/.320 across 147 at-bats with seven doubles, one home run, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored in 54 games last season with Chicago.

Following the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.