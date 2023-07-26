CHICAGO – On Wednesday night, after another difficult loss in a difficult season, the White Sox became officially sellers ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Oddly enough, they sent away two of the pitchers who they began a major rebuild with nearly seven years ago.

The First White Sox Trade Before the 2023 Deadline.

.

Pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez are headed to the Angels in exchange for minor league catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/DojHMnXun5 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 27, 2023

After a 10-7 loss to the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, the White Sox traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels. In exchange, the club got two of the top three prospects in the Los Angeles system – catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

It’s the first trade for the White Sox where they sent talent at the major league level to a team for minor league prospects since before the 2020 season.

Oddly enough, Gioltio and Lopez depart Chicago after arriving together in December 2016, when the White Sox were just beginning their rebuild. They were sent by the Nationals to the team along with pitcher Dane Dunning in exchange for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Giolito would pitch for the White Sox for 6 1/2 seasons, earning an All-Star selection in 2019 and was the winning pitcher in the club’s first playoff victory in 12 years in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series against the Athletics in Oakland in 2020.

At times the White Sox top starter in his tenure with the team, Giolito was 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts this season.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.