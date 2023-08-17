CHICAGO — One of the greatest players in the history of the White Sox now received another posthumous honor on Thursday in a neighborhood where he made memories for a generation of baseball fans.

Minnie Minoso, a Baseball Hall of Famer who played a majority of his career in Chicago, is having an elementary school named in his honor in Bridgeport on Thursday.

The former McClelland Elementary School, located at 3527 S. Wallace Street, will be named the “Minnie Minoso Academy,” with the official dedication taking place on Thursday afternoon.

This honor comes to the late White Sox legend, who died in 2015, after a two-year process at the school in which the students led the effort to find a new namesake. The community, students, and staff narrowed the list to a group of three finalists, who each had a presentation on their behalf.

In the final vote, Minoso was the clear winner, and the name change was approved earlier in the summer of 2023.

Known often as “The Cuban Comet” or “Mr. White Sox,” he was a two-time Negro League All-Star before being named a nine-time All-Star in Major League Baseball, where he was the first black Latino player in the league when he joined Cleveland in 1949.

Minoso played 12 seasons for the White Sox during his career, taking the field with the club from 1951-1957, 1960-1961, 1964, 1976, and 1980. He made seven of his nine All-Star appearances in Chicago, won two of his three Gold Glove Awards, and led the American League in stolen bases three times with the White Sox.

His No. 9 was retired by the White Sox and he remained an ambassador for the club until his death on March 1, 2015. In 2022, Minoso was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame through a vote of the Golden Era Days Committee.