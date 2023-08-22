CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox announced that Ken Williams, executive vice president, and Rick Hahn, senior vice president/general manager, have been relieved of their responsibilities, effective immediately.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president with the White Sox after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 seasons (2001-12). During his tenure as general manager, the White Sox captured the 2005 World Series championship and the 2008 American League Central title. Overall, the White Sox reached the postseason five times during Williams’ tenure as director of minor league operations (1995-96), vice president of player development (1997-2000), general manager and executive vice president. He originally joined the front office in 1992 as a scout.

Hahn served as the White Sox general manager for the past 11 seasons, leading the Sox to consecutive postseason appearances in 2020 as a wild card and 2021 as AL Central champions. He joined the organization in October 2000 and helped build the 2005 World Series champions and 2008 division champions as assistant general manager (2000-12) before being promoted to general manager in October 2012.

The White Sox are currently fourth in the American League Central this season with a record of 49-76, which is also he fourth-worst record in baseball.

The South Siders have been a team on the decline since making consecutive playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.

Once hailed as a fun, energetic team on the rise in the American League, the team’s nucleus of talent never truly gelled under MLB managerial titan and then-manager Tony La Russa, who’s style — anchored in the old ways of baseball — clashed with the new school flair of the roster he inherited when he was named manager of the White Sox for a second time in 2021, some 42 years after getting his first managerial job on the South Side in 1979.

La Russa ended up stepping away from the team with 34 games remaining in the 2022 season due to complications with a pacemaker he had implanted earlier that year. The White Sox would inevitably miss the playoffs, finishing 81-81 at the end of the season, and La Russa went on to officially step down from his role as manager in early October.

The White Sox will begin a search for a single decision maker to lead the baseball operations department and anticipate having an individual in place by the end of the season.