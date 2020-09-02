White Sox Jose Abreu & Luis Robert pick up American League honors

MINNEAPOLIS – Two of the best players in the American League hail from the South Side.

Jose Abreu and Luis Robert were named AL Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month Wednesday for July and August.

The last time the White Sox earned multiple monthly honors was 2014, when Abreu won Player and Rookie of the Month in April and July.

Pito is in the middle of a 15-game hit streak. He leads the American League in hits, RBI and total bases. He also has a team-high 12 home runs, six of which came against the Cubs. During the Crosstown Classic, Abreu set club records for home runs in a three-game series – 6, homers in a two-game span – 5, and consecutive plate appearances with a home run – 4.

Rober batted .298 with eight doubles, 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases over 33 games in July and August. He is one of just three rookies in baseball to record a four-hit game this season, joining teammate Nick Madrigal and Colorado’s Sam Hilliard.