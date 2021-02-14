White Sox honor the anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues on Saturday

The Chicago White Sox flew the flag of the Chicago American Giants on Saturday in honor of the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues. (Courtesy: Chicago White Sox)

CHICAGO – Baseball history changed 101 years ago on Saturday, and many around the sport were celebrating the occasion.

The Father of Black Baseball known as Andrew "Rube"Foster declared a league of his own on this day in 1920 of February 13th. Rube was the first NL representative to be elected to the baseball HOF in 1981. Now we celebrate 101 years of game – changing history. #NLBM101 pic.twitter.com/mBuAjxCd8p — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum KC (@NLBMuseumKC) February 13, 2021

It was on February 13, 1920 that Andrew “Rube” Foster of the Chicago American Giants led a meeting of team owners to form the Negro National League in Kansas City, Missouri. Legends of the game would make up teams over the next four decades until Major League Baseball fully integrated the sport.

Yet the memory of those players lives on beyond the end of league in the 1960s, just as the date the league was founded, and the White Sox took time to honor the occasion on Saturday.

The team flew the flag of the Chicago American Giants above Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday to mark the occasion. The team described the gesture as one to honor the “three Negro National League pennant wins (1920-22) and Negro World Series victories (26-27) and praises the team’s trailblazing spirit and profound impact on both baseball and society.”

In honor of the Negro National League’s 101st anniversary, the White Sox celebrated its flagship ballclub, the Chicago American Giants, and the team’s profound impact on baseball, society and the greater Chicago community by raising a flag at Guaranteed Rate Field. pic.twitter.com/vlMSwxTZHe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 13, 2021

Along with the tribute in the park, team also released a video in tribute to Foster’s efforts to start the Negro Leagues which was written and narrated by WSCR-AM host Laurence Holmes.

The Giants played from 1910-1956 in a number of leagues and featured seven players who are now in the Baseball Hall of Fame, including Foster. Chicago also was the place where the East-West All-Star Game was created in 1933 by Pittsburgh Crawfords owner Gus Greenlee.

It was staged at Comiskey Park that year and a majority of the time through 1960, with the final East-West Game being played in Kansas City in 1962.