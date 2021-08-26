White Sox hitters earn the team a split in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 26: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 26, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

TORONTO – The nature of the game that was played on Wednesday night at the Rogers Centre and the one that transpired on Thursday afternoon was quite different.

Pitchers ruled the night, with Robbie Ray outdueling Lucas Giolito in the third of a four-game series between the White Sox and Blue Jays. On Thursday, it was the visitor’s offense that would overwhelm the hosts to earn a split in the series.

The White Sox pounded out 12 hits, including four that left the park, en route to a 10-7 victory that lets them get out of Toronto with a pair of victories.

Nine of those runs came during the team’s first six trips to the plate, which allowed Carlos Rodon to pick up his first victory since coming off the injured list. That offense held up after a big Blue Jays rally, with Eloy Jimenez’s seventh homer of the season providing some insurance.

Craig Kimbrel finished off the White Sox 74th victory of the season with his first save with the team since coming over in a trade from the Cubs. He’ll face his former team this weekend when the second City Series begins at Guaranteed Rate Field begins on Friday.

After Toronto took a 1-0 lead against Rodon in the first inning, the White Sox bats awoken as Cesar Hernandez homered in the second, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu went back-to-back in the third to make it 4-1. Leury Garcia’s two-run double and Tim Anderson’s RBI single in the fourth inning increased the lead to six runs.

After the Blue Jays got a run back in the fifth, the shortstop along with Seby Zavala each drove in a run in the sixth to make it 9-2 before the Toronto made their run.

Michael Kopech endured his worst relief outing of the season, allowing five runs on fourth hits in the sixth inning as the Blue Jays cut the lead to two. But a pair of scoreless innings, one from Ryan Tepera and another from Garret Crochet stopped the momentum, with Kimbrel ending the game in the ninth.

As for Rodon, who was pitching in his first game since August 7th after being put on the IL with left shoulder fatigue, he went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts compared to one walk.