CHICAGO (AP) — Former major league infielder Paul Janish is the Chicago White Sox‘ new director of player development.

The team announced the hire Thursday. Janish, 41, takes over for Chris Getz, who became the team’s senior vice president/general manager this past summer.

Janish has been on staff for Rice’s baseball team since August 2017 and served as associate head coach for the Owls — where he was a member of the program’s 2003 College World Series title — the past two seasons.

Janish played in 473 big league games in nine seasons. He was with Cincinnati from 2008-11, Atlanta from 2012-13 and Baltimore from 2015-17.

“Paul brings a wealth of experience to our organization,” Getz said. “He has lived every step of the development ladder.”