White Sox have their moments in a win over the Athletics

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox scores against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 07, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND – There have been two things that can be associated with the 2021 Chicago White Sox: Some amazing plays and some frightening injuries.

They had an example of each during a 6-3 victory over the Athletics in Oakland on Tuesday night, one that gives them 80 wins on the season and puts their magic number for an AL Central Division title at 15.

A foul ball struck Eloy Jiménez directly on the knee pic.twitter.com/KnJNlx15gq — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 8, 2021

In the second inning, Eloy Jimenez was struck in the kneecap by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Andrew Vaughn while sitting the the dugout. He was in pain at first but would remain in the game and even scored a run in the fifth inning.

Eventually, he was pulled with a knee contusion and his status remains day-to-day, with x-rays on the knee showing no broken bones.

1st career @MLB win for Jimmy Lambert! pic.twitter.com/HakOeq0TNT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Jimmy Lambert made some personal history on the mound over the course of five innings, as he allowed just one run on three hits with two strikeouts compared to just two walks. That was enough for his first MLB victory in what was his third start of the 2021 season.

Teammates celebrated the effort by Lambert with a postgame beer shower, which manager Tony La Russa described as the most “exaggerated” he’s seen in a long time.

José Abreu with some impressive late-night defense. 😱 pic.twitter.com/3JK4zEoiiS — MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2021

But before that, Jose Abreu helped Liam Hendriks close out his 33rd save of the season with a spectacular defensive catch in the outfield. With one out, the first baseman ran down the right field line with his back to the plate and made a sliding catch of a pop fly off the bat of Mark Canha.

All were a part of another moment-filled White Sox victory that is typical of the 2021 season for the group.