White Sox have an eventful opening weekend in Anaheim, but drop 3-of-4 games

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 04: Leury Garcia #28 of the Chicago White Sox scores a run on a wild pitch by pitcher Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 4, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM – There was no shortage of drama in the first four games of their much-anticipated season. Unfortunately for the White Sox, there weren’t a lot of wins, either.



A tightly contested weekend of baseball in Anaheim left Tony La Russa’s team on the short end of three of the four games against the Angels. Sunday was the most painful of the group, with Jared Walsh’s three-run walk-off homer giving Anaheim a 7-4 victory.

It was another game where the White Sox were leading or tied in the final two innings only to end up on the losing end.

The Angels pushed across two runs on Opening Day on Thursday to get a 4-3 victory, then did nearly the same thing on Saturday night. Justin Upton’s two-run homer completed a three-run eighth inning rally in a 5-3 Anaheim win, which was then followed by the walk-off victory on Sunday.

In between those was a 12-8 victory that featured history by designated hitter Yermin Mercedes. He’d go 5-for-5 that night and get three-straight hits to open Saturday’s game, setting a modern MLB record by going 8-for-8 to open a season.

He’d finish 9-of-14 for the weekend with six RBI and earn American League Player of the Week.

He’ll try to keep that up Monday evening in Seattle as the White Sox start a three-game set with the Mariners. Whether it will feature as many ups and downs as the Anaheim series is still to be determined, though the White Sox hope a few more wins might be in order in 2021 series No. 2.