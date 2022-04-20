CLEVELAND – They waited almost three days to play baseball again thanks to the weather failing to cooperate on Monday and Tuesday in Cleveland.

After nine innings of their first game of a doubleheader, the White Sox might have wished that rain, snow, or cold would have shown up again on Wednesday.

A quartet of errors, a rough start for Dallas Keuchel, and a nine-run second inning doomed the White Sox in a 11-1 defeat at the hands of the Guardians at Progressive Field in Game 1.

The visitors made four errors – including three by shortstop Tim Anderson – while managing just five hits on the afternoon in their worst loss of the young season.

Things unraveled quickly as a first inning throwing error by Anderson and then another by Jake Burger started the inning. A groundout by Amed Rosario would bring home the first run later in the inning, but things would implode in the season.

Another error by Anderson was followed by four-straight singles by Cleveland that brought home a pair of runs to make it 3-0. Jose Ramirez then broke the game wide open with a grand slam to left, but the Guardians were just getting started.

Two-straight singles plated another run while a throwing error by Anderson on a ground out brought home another score to make it 9-0. Oscar Mercado’s RBI single brought home the final score of the inning as Cleveland got nine in the inning and chased Keuchel from the game.

The pitcher allowed ten runs, eight of which were earned, on ten hits with a walk.

Anderson would bring in the only run of the game for the White Sox in the sixth inning as he doubled in Adam Engel off Shane Bieber. That would be the most production the visitors would get as three bullpen pitchers shut them down the rest of the way.

To their credit, the White Sox bullpen allowed only one run after the disastrous first two innings, with Tanner Banks pitching four shutout and hitless innings with two strikeouts.