DENVER – It’s a mark that the White Sox expected to be over early and for most of the 2022 season. But like most things with this club, it hasn’t worked out as expected.

That’s why what happened on Tuesday evening at Coors Field was somewhat of a milestone for the White Sox since it was something they haven’t done in two months.

A 2-1 victory over the Rockies in Denver put the team over .500 for the first time since May 22nd, with the White Sox either at or just under the .500 mark ever since. They were 21-20 when they swept the Yankees in a doubleheader in the Bronx on that May evening and they haven’t been back to that point until now.

It improves the team’s record in the month of July to 14-9 and moves them to within three games of the Twins for first place in the American League Central.

The victory was pitching-driven in the traditional hitter’s mark as five White Sox pitchers scattered nine hits but allowed just one run, which didn’t come till the ninth inning. Michael Kopech went 5 1/2 scoreless innings, allowing six hits with four strikeouts compared to three walk. Relievers Jimmy Lambert, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, and Liam Hendricks held down the lead the rest of the way.

The closer would surrender a ninth inning homer to Ryan McMahon but allowed nothing else in picking up his 19th save.

In the end, it was Yoan Moncada’s seventh inning double that would bring home the winning run that gets the White Sox back over .500 as they look to stay there in the finale of the two-game series at 2:10 PM on Wednesday.