KANSAS CITY – One of their starting pitchers is back and another is getting a little closer to his return to the team for the first time in the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the pitcher for had an impressive debut on Tuesday evening is on the way back to Triple-A.

The White Sox have activated Lucas Giolito of the COVID-19 list and will start Wednesday night in the fourth of a five-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Officially the team also put Lance Lynn on the 60-day IL, which gives the team and fans a possible date for his return.

Giolito went on the COVID IL on Friday and had a start backed up because of it.

Due to his time already out of the lineup after surgery to fix a small tendon tear in his right knee, the starting pitcher can return as early as June 6th to the team. This would be on the long end of his timetable to return to the team, with the initial time out expected to be 6-to-8 weeks.

Lynn has yet to pitch this season after suffering the injury late in spring training, and his addition will be appreciated. The 2021 Cy Young Award Finalist and All-Star was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts, striking out 176 batters compared to 45 walks.

Meanwhile, Martin is headed back to Triple-A Charlotte after a strong debut for the White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals on Tuesday. He went five innings, allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts compared to one walk.

Martin took the loss as the White Sox offense was shutdown in a 2-1 defeat to Kansas City.