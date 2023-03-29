HOUSTON — As promised earlier in the winter, the White Sox general manager had an update on the team’s closer who has been fighting cancer for the last three months.

Ahead of their opener against the Astros on Thursday in Houston, Rick Hahn said that Liam Hendriks is making “very good” progress as he continues treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Because of that, the White Sox didn’t put the pitcher on the 60-day injured list, opening up a possibility of a return much earlier than people might have thought. Hendriks revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on January 8 and began treatments the next day.

The closer has yet to speak publically since the diagnosis outside of social media, but he was working out at Camelback Ranch as the White Sox held spring training in February and March.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day and stay positive… and make a few jokes inbetween,” said Hendriks on an Instagram post on February 19. “But I just wanted to let you know how much your support has encouraged me since my diagnosis.”

Hendriks has pitched the last two seasons for the team as he continues to establish himself as one of the elite closers in the game. He’s gotten 75 saves in 85 attempts over that time and has twice been named an American League All-Star.

In 2021, he was named the AL’s Reliever of the Year as the White Sox won the central division for the first time in 13 years. Last season, Hendriks converted 37 of 41 save attempts with a 2.81 ERA in 58 appearances.