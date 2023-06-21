CHICAGO — The do-gooders at White Sox Charities are at it again.

On Wednesday, Guaranteed Rate Field hosted some young athletes who play for the Joliet chapter of the Miracle League. Believing that everyone deserves to play baseball, Miracle League of Joliet’s mission is to provide opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities.

With their love of the game on full display, the sights and sounds of 30 exceptional young athletes swinging for the fences put smiles on supporters’ faces and beyond.

Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito greets a Miracle League baseball player on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Photo/WGN)

“It’s really amazing that everybody puts this together for them. They’re having fun, running around and playing,” said Isabella Gandor. Her son, Damian, is in his first year playing America’s pastime.

By Game 3, he was all about it.

“We just started with the Miracle League this season. The first two games were the hardest, but then after that, he got accustomed to it,” Gandor said. “Even the loudness and not understanding everything, but after that, he saw his jersey and he knew what he was going to go do.”

For Wednesday’s game, each player was outfitted in full White Sox uniforms and coupled with volunteers to assist during at-bats and innings in the field. Miracle League players also got to select their walk-up music and have their photos displayed on the centerfield video board, just like the big leaguers.

Speaking of big leaguers, Sox pitchers Tanner Banks and Lucas Giolito were on hand to offer some coaching.

“This is what it’s all about. It means the world. You know, we get to play a game for a living. We are all very fortunate and some of these kids are not as fortunate,” Giolito said. “Their families had to deal with a lot. The kids had to deal with a lot. So being able to give back and have some fun with these guys today, that’s what makes what we get to do that more special.”

Outfielder and first baseman Gavin Sheets says being a part of something like this puts it all in perspective.

Outfielder and first baseman Gavin Sheets talks with a Miracle League of Joliet baseball player on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Photo/WGN)

“It kind of brings you back to, ‘you’re not just a baseball player,” Sheet said. “‘You can be a mentor. You can be a role model.’ That’s why days like this are pretty cool.”

Founded in 1998, the Miracle League Network currently supports more than 350 organizations across the country, including Puerto Rico and Canada, while serving 450,000 children and young adults.