White Sox get their ‘Field of Dreams’ moment on Thursday night

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – It really is a game that’s right out of a movie, especially for some of the older players on the White Sox roster.

That includes pitcher Lance Lynn, who was a fan of “Field of Dreams” when he grew up in Brownsburg, Indiana, which is about three hours south of Chicago outside of Indianapolis.

It's the place where dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/JQodRjIsxk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 12, 2021

Taking the mound on Thursday at a game being played at the site of the filming of the 1989 movie against the Yankees takes on some added meaning for him.

“For us older guys, it probably has a little bit more meaning to be a part of something like this. Especially that movie growing up was one you watched as a baseball movie. Should be fun,” said Lynn, who got the start after initial starter Carlos Rodon went on the Injured list on Wednesday night. “Whenever your playing the Yankees anywhere and then doing it in a place like this, it should be an interesting and fun night.”

That figures to be the case for the team as they enter a field that was constructed not far from the original field used in the movie. It features the temporary stands behind the plate, a manually-operated scoreboard in right field, and, of course, the corn in the outfield that’s separated by a chain-link fence.

All were iconic images from the movie featuring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones, serving as the backdrop before a major series for the White Sox against the Yankees, who are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. It’s the first of a three-game series that will continue when the teams return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Some might think that’s mostly on the mind of the players, since the movie is older than a number of the players that will take the field on Thursday evening. At least one of the youngsters on the roster was enjoying the moment in the unique stadium.

“You think about it like a movie scene,” said 23-year old rookie Andrew Vaughn. “It really is. It’s like we’re out here acting, and we get to put on our show today.”

In a baseball “theatre” like no other in the 2021 season.