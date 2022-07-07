CHICAGO – In what’s been a rocky first half of the season, this looked like the potential to be rock bottom for 2022 for the White Sox.

Gio Urshela’s two-run homer in the eighth inning gave the Twins an 8-6 lead in the eighth inning and put the visitors on the cusp of a sweep of their American League Central division rivals for the second time this year.

For Tony La Russa’s team, it would have meant a 7 1/2 game deficit between themselves and the Twins for first in the division.

But the White Sox found another gear when they had to have it and picked up what might be their biggest win of the year so far in 2022.

Andrew Vaughn got the White Sox to even in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, then Leury Garcia got the walk-off hit in the 10th to give the hosts a 9-8 victory. The triumph not only helped the team avoid the sweep but also pulls the White Sox to within 5 1/2 games of first place in the AL Central.

It was the fourth walk-off hit of Garcia’s career and the second go-ahead RBI in a week as he also drove in the winning run against the Giants last Friday. That was enough to finally give the White Sox their first win over Minnesota this season after being swept in a series in Minneapolis in April and then losing the first two games of the season.

There is still plenty of ground for the team to make up if they hope to repeat as division champions, but avoiding the sweep against Minnesota isn’t a bad start. Another AL Central rival, the Detroit Tigers, comes to town for a series starting Thursday.

But at least the team was able to avoid what would have been another crushing loss to the Twins on Wednesday as they hope to build some momentum ahead of the All-Star break.