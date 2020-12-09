White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu wins the AL’s Hank Aaron award

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 26: Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu (79) makes contact during a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs on September 26, 2020, at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The White Sox were quite busy late Monday night and on Tuesday when it came to adding to their 2021 team.

But one of the guys who is already on the squad was once again rewarded for what he did during the 2020 season on the field.

José Abreu has been named the A.L. winner of the 2020 Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league!



Abreu is the first White Sox player and first Cuban-born player to win the Hank Aaron Award. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, Abreu was named the recipient of the Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the best hitter in each league. Freddie Freeman of the Braves won the award for the National League.

This is the third offseason award for Abreu, who was also the winner of a Silver Slugger Award along with American League Most Valuable Player, the first on the team to win the award in 26 years.

“It is truly a great honor to receive this award,” said Abreu in a statement released by the team. “Not even in my craziest dreams did I think my name one day would be alongside one of the greatest hitters in the history of the sport.

“That is why getting this Hank Aaron award makes me feel so humbled. I want to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches and everyone that has helped me and supported me.”

Awarded since 1999, Abreu is the first White Sox and Cuban-born player to receiver this award, and it’s well deserved after an impressive 2020 season. Abreu hit 317/.370/.617 in 60 games for the team, clubbing 19 homers while driving in 60 RBI.

His efforts were critical to the White Sox earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2008.

Abreu becomes only the second player in MLB history to win a Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, Hank Aaron, and MVP award in their career, joining Angels’ star Mike Trout.