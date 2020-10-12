White Sox fire manager Rick Renteria after four seasons

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Manager Rick Renteria #17 of the Chicago White Sox walks out to make a pitching change in the 7th inning against the Minnesota Twins during the Opening Day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the White Sox move forward with a team full of young stars, they’re going to do so without the manager that helped to start the rebuild.

On Monday, the White Sox announced that they have fired manager Rick Renteria after four seasons. This comes after he helped the team to their first playoff berth since 2008 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

It marks the second time that Renteria has been let go as a manger here in Chicago. After the 2014 season, the manager was fired by the Cubs so that they might hire then Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon.

Renteria joined the White Sox shortly after that, becoming the bench coach under then manager Robin Ventura. After he left the organization after the 2016 season, Renteria took over as the manager and was in charge of the team in a full rebuild.

With the major league roster stripped of most of their experienced players, the White Sox went 67-95 in 2017 then 62-100 in 2018. With more prospects making their major league debuts, the team improved to 72-90 in 2019, generating hope that the franchise was ready to make the next move.

That would happen despite extraordinary circumstances, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the season to just 60 games. The White Sox enjoyed a strong short campaign and even had the best record in the American League till late September.

Despite a bad finish, where they lost seven of their last eight games, the team still clinched their first playoff berth in 12 seasons. In their three-game AL Wild Card series in Oakland, the White Sox won Game 1 but lost their next two as their season came to an end.

In the final stretch of the season, Renteria faced criticism with how he handled the team’s bullpen, especially in Game 3 against the Athletics. On that day, starter Dane Dunning went just 2/3 of an inning before being relieved by eight different pitchers of nine innings.

The rest of the coaching staff will be evaluated after a new manager is hired. Check back with WGNTV.com for more updates on this story.