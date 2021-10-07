White Sox finalize their ALDS roster ahead of Thursday’s Game 1

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada throws to home during a baseball practice Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Houston. The White Sox will play the Houston Astros in an American League Division Series game Thursday, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – One of the more compelling things before the start of a playoff series is to see which players will end up on the final 26-player roster for a team.

The White Sox had till Thursday morning to set their roster for the upcoming American League Division Series against the Astros.

As usual, there is always a surprise or two when it comes to the roster.

The biggest for the White Sox comes with their starting pitchers, with Carlos Rodon making the 26-man roster while Dallas Keuchel has been left on the nine-player taxi squad. It was expected that the veteran starter would be in the bullpen for the series after struggling in the second half of the season, but instead, he won’t be eligible till the ALCS should the White Sox defeat the Astros in the best-of-five series.

For the division series, the White Sox will carry nine right-handed pitchers and three left-handers, including Rodon, whom there was some concern if he could pitch after suffering with some shoulder fatigue in the final two months of the season.

The left-handed pitcher, who made the American League All-Star team and was 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 2021, even went on the disabled list in August. Struggling with arm and shoulder injuries the last few seasons, the White Sox were cautious with Rodon’s innings down the stretch to make sure he’d be ready for the playoffs.

La Russa will have Yasmani Grandal and Zack Collins as his catchers with seven infielders and five outfielders, with no major surprises in the picks.

Here’s the full roster and taxi squad for the White Sox against the Astros.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (9): Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz and Ryan Tepera

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (3): Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón

CATCHERS (2): Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS (7): José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets

OUTFIELDERS (5): Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn

TAXI SQUAD (9): INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala