White Sox fans can buy personalized cardboard cutouts for home opener

CHICAGO – White Sox fans won’t be in the stands for the home opener in a few weeks, but they could still see their face at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The team announced its FANtastic Faces initiative Wednesday, allowing Sox diehards to buy cardboard cutouts of their likeness that will fill the seats during the first homestand July 24th to the 26th.

Fans can submit photos based on the team’s guidelines and purchase their personalized prop for $49 a piece starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last. Net proceeds will go to benefit White Sox Charities, which provides annual financial, in-kind and emotional support to hundreds of Chicago-based organizations.

After the opening series against the Twins, cutouts will be authenticated and available for pickup.