White Sox eliminated from playoffs after 6-4 Game 3 loss to Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Tommy La Stella #3 of the Oakland Athletics scores sliding past the tag of Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of Game Three of the American League Wild Card Round at RingCentral Coliseum on October 01, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. – The White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs Thursday in Oakland after a 6-4 Game 3 loss to the A’s.

The White Sox opened the scoring and at one point were up 3-0, but couldn’t keep the A’s off the bases.

A flip of the calendar to October proved to be a great thing for rookie Luis Robert, who unloaded on a 487 foot bomb to open the scoring in the second.

Another Luis Robert RBI single and subsequent Mazara double in the third made it 3-0 White Sox.

The White Sox lost both Garrett Crochet and Eloy Jimenez to injury early in the game. Crochet was brought in to replace starter Dane Dunning, who was yanked in the first after giving up two hits.

After two strikeouts, the 2020 first round pick left with forearm tightness, giving way for true bullpen game.

Jimenez, who missed the first two games with a strained foot, exited after lacing a double to the power alley in left field.

After a clean third, Oakland rookie catcher Sean Murphy crushed a belt-high sinker from Kodi Heuer, making it 3-2 White Sox. Rookie Matt Foster came in and walked in two runs, making it 4-3 Oakland.

The Sox didn’t waste any time leveling things up.

With two outs in the top of the 5th, Nomar Mazara got a groundball past the shift to score Moncada, who stole second to get in scoring position, to make it 4-4. It didn’t last long however, as Chad Pinder knocked in two to make it 6-4 A’s in the bottom of the 5th.

In the top of the 7th, the Sox made Oakland’s Jake Dieckman work by loading the bases, but were unable to scratch together runs. In the 8th, the South Siders had two on with one out but Joakim Soria got Jose Abreu to bounce into a double play.

James McCann singled up the middle to start the 9th, but Oakland closer Liam Hendriks was able to strike out the next three batters to advance to the division series.

“This is the start of something. It was good to get in, guys got a taste (of the playoffs,)” Tim Anderson said. “It’ll make them more hungry to get back. We battled today. I couldn’t be more happy and proud of how we fought. We gave it our all.”

The Sox were unable to win their first playoff series since 2005, but no doubt have the roster to return again in 2021.