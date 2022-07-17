LOS ANGELES – The White Sox did not have to look far for their first round pick.

They took Noah Schultz out of Oswego East High School 26th overall.

“My heart stopped. It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Major Leagues. Being drafted by the hometown team – it’s just something that I’ve been looking forward to my entire life. It was surreal.”

The 6’9″ lefty is not only the tallest pitcher, he’s the tallest player in the draft, drawing comparisons to former Sox southpaw Chris Sale.

“I’ve been compared to him a lot. It’s definitely somebody that’s awesome to be compared to – somebody I can look up to. I don’t try to copy what he does. I’m my own pitcher, but he’s definitely somebody that shows how successful left-handed pitchers for the Chicago White Sox can be. I’m hoping to be the next one.”

Perfect Game ranks him the number one prospect in Illinois. He missed almost all of his senior season with mono, but was able to return to the mound for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in the Collegiate Summer League.

Schultz says he is no longer committed to Vanderbilt and is all in on the White Sox – an opportunity he believes was too good to pass up, even if he didn’t grow up rooting for the South Siders.

“It’s kind of a funny story. My dad, growing up, was always a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Growing up that was the team I always watched.”

Schultz has been to Guaranteed Rate Field though – twice this year, in fact.

“Looking to go to a lot more and playing for them rather soon.”