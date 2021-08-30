White Sox dominate the City Series in 2021 as playoff push continues

CHICAGO – The fact that it happened isn’t a surprise to many, especially with the direction that both clubs were going when the 2021 City Series came around this August.

The White Sox added to their team at the trade deadline, including a few players from the Cubs, while they also got back a few injured starters in pursuit of an American League Central division title. Meanwhile, the north siders were reeling from a number of players being traded away at the deadline that left the roster depleted.

Tony La Russa’s team took advantage when the teams met during the first weekend of August, sweeping the Cubs away at Wrigley Field. While they couldn’t do it again this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field, they came pretty close and tied the City Series record for dominance in a six-game series.

Powered by Luis Robert’s two homers and an 11-strikeout performance by Dylan Cease, the White Sox crushed the Cubs 13-1 to take 2-of-3 in the weekend series. Coupled with the sweep at Wrigley Field earlier in the month, the south siders finished the 2021 City Series with a 5-1 record.

It’s only the second time that’s happened in a six-game series since the teams started playing in the regular season back in 1997. The 2007 Cubs, who would eventually go on to win the National League Central division, took 2-of-3 at Wrigley Field and swept their rivals at then US Cellular Field.

At the same time, the White Sox were able to win the City Series for the first time since 2014, when they won 3-of-4 games from the Cubs. Since then, the north siders had won two series in 2017 and 2018 while the others finished in a tie.

Beating the Cubs takes the White Sox magic number down to 23 for the division championship, which would be their first since the 2008 season. As far as American League playoff seeding goes, the White Sox currently would have the third spot behind Houston (2 games ahead, AL West leaders) and the Rays in first (7 games ahead, AL East leaders) with 30 games to go.