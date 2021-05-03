White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes named AL Rookie of the Month

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 29: Yermin Mercedes #73 of the Chicago White Sox hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the great stories to start the 2021 Major League Baseball season has been the emergence of a White Sox designated hitter.

Starting on Opening Day, Yermin Mercedes has been one of the best hitters in the game and a pleasant surprise from the team after Eloy Jimenez was injured late in spring training.

The rest of baseball has taken notice of what the designated hitter has done, and because of that, have given him an honor for April.

His time is now. Yermín Mercedes is going to continue to work hard! pic.twitter.com/CeB9M3YXN4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 3, 2021

Mercedes was named the American League’s Rookie of the Month on Monday, becoming the second on the White Sox to get the honor in less than a year. Center fielder Luis Robert was given the honor in July & August in 2020.

Starting with his MLB record 8-for-8 to beginning to the season at the plate, Mercedes has continued to get the job done. He’s batting .415/.455/.659 with five doubles, five homers along with 16 RBI in 82 plate appearances.

Mercedes’ 34 hits in March & April set a White Sox record for most by a rookie for the start to a year and his 485-foot homer on April 8th against the Royals at Guranteed Rate Field is the longest in the MLB so far in 2021.

This start is long in the waiting for Mercedes, who started in the minor leagues back in 2011 and finally worked his way up to the majors in 2020. On August 2nd, he was called up for one game and made one plate appearance before being sent back down.