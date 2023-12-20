CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Josimar Cousin (“co-SEEN”) from the Class AA Birmingham Barons Wednesday, and have designated right-hander Luis Patiño for assignment.

Cousin combined to go 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 15 starts last season with the Arizona Complex League White Sox, Class A Winston-Salem Dash and the Birmingham Barons. He also appeared in six games (four starts) with the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League.

The Havana, Cuba-native signed with the White Sox as an international free agent on May 25, 2023. Cousin pitched six seasons in the Cuban League and also spent 10 seasons at various age levels with the Cuban National Team, where he was teammates with White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from U-15 to U-18.

Patiño went 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in seven games (one start) with the White Sox last season after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 1 in exchange for cash considerations.

The White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.