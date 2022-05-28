CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday.

Keuchel is 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts this year. He signed a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago in December 2019.

The 34-year-old Keuchel was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings in Thursday’s 16-7 loss to the Red Sox.

The White Sox also have Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Johnny Cueto in their rotation, and Lance Lynn is coming back from right knee surgery. Vince Velasquez made seven starts for the team before pitching three hitless innings in relief on Tuesday night.

The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte before Saturday night’s game against the crosstown Cubs.

Keuchel is owed $14,456,044 for the remainder of his contract: $12,956,044 in salary for the rest of this season, plus a $1.5 million buyout of his 2023 option.

If he is released, another team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum, with the White Sox responsible for the rest.

Keuchel broke into the majors in 2012 with Houston. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in 33 starts for the Astros.

Keuchel had a solid first year in Chicago, going 6-2 with a sparkling 1.99 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But he struggled last year, finishing with a 5.28 ERA in 32 games.

Keuchel is 101-87 with a 3.86 ERA in 262 career games, including 251 starts.