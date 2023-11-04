CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have declined their team option on shortstop Tim Anderson, making him a free agent, according to a press release from the team Saturday.

After Anderson put together two straight MLB all-star campaigns in 2021 and 2022, his production fell off a cliff during the 2023 MLB season. In 123 games, Anderson hit just one home run with 25 RBI’s, while slashing .245/.286/.296 with a .582 OPS, which ranked dead last among MLB shortstops last year.

Rogers also noted Anderson was owed $14 million before the White Sox declined the option, which will in turn pay him a $1 million buyout.

Anderson also won an AL Silver Slugger Award (2020) and led MLB with a .335 average (2019) with Chicago. He hit .300 or better and finished in the Top 5 of the American League batting title race in three consecutive seasons from 2019-21. Anderson originally was selected by the White Sox in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

MLB free agency officially begins on Monday, Nov. 6, when the five-day exclusive negotiating window with players’ 2023 teams ends, and free agents can negotiate with teams as they please.