CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks is rejoining the team, according to a video released on the White Sox’s Twitter account Sunday.

After successfully overcoming a battle against non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Hendriks is expected to be reactivated on Monday ahead of Chicago’s three game series against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Hendriks, who rang the bell signifying he was cancer free back on April 5, spent a half dozen games with the White Sox’s AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights, on a rehab assignment before throwing a handful of simulated pitching sessions in preparation for his return.

In his absence this season, Chicago has gone with a closer-by-committee approach, cycling through Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly and Keynan Middleton when needing to close the door in the ninth inning or later.

The four pitchers have combined to go 10/16 on save opportunities so far this year

Hendriks, who has been an all-star in both of his two previous years playing for the White Sox, has converted 75/85 save opportunities since arriving on the South Side, which included a league-leading 38 saves in 2021.