White Sox clinch playoff spot for first time since 2008 with 4-3 win over Twins

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Jarrod Dyson #32 of the Chicago White Sox steals second base past Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Minnesota Twins in the 5th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 17, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2008 with a 4-3 comeback win against the Twins Thursday afternoon.

The Sox and the Twins traded off solo homers for the first five runs of the game. In the top of 6th, Twins slugger Josh Donaldson was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate after a home run to make it 3-2 Twins.

In the top of the 7th, Byron Buxton was thrown out at the plate to keep the score 3-2.

The Sox took the outright lead in the bottom of the 7th and never looked back.

After Abreu beat out an infield single with two outs, Eloy Jimenez roped a ball down the left field line to bring in Yolmer Sanchez, which gave the Sox a 4-3 lead.

Closer Alex Colome came in to get the final four outs in the top of the 8th.

At 33-17, the rebuild has paid off for Rick Hahn and company. The last time the South Siders made it into the postseason was in 2008 when they won the division. The lost to the Rays in four games.

As of Thursday, the Sox would be the number one seed in the American League expanded playoff bracket.

After taking three of four from the Twins, the club heads south to Cincinnati for a weekend series against the Reds.