CHICAGO — For the first time ever, Chicago White Sox Charities is welcoming an all-girls team to the family.

The 12 girls, part of Team ‘Chaneyville’ are the reigning national Baseball for All organization champions, competing against all-boys teams on the local, regional and national level.

White Sox charities is also supporting the team by paying for equipment and tournament fees, while offering perks such as White Sox gear and game tickets.

Chaneyville’s coach said he loves the message the team sends, hoping to pave the way for a time when women can play in in the big leagues.