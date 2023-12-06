NASHVILLE, Tenn. — White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf met with Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell Tuesday during the Winter Meetings.

First reported by Politico, the mayor’s office told WGN News the meeting was “introductory in nature.”

They also stated that O’Connell did not share anything that he “previously hasn’t said publicly.”

It’s been reported that Nashville has been interested in bringing a Major League franchise to the Music City.

O’Connell told WGN’s sister station WKRN Friday prior to the Winter Meetings that he is treating the situation as “informal” but he hoped to at least meet with Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I’m treating this as informal. We are certainly not ready as a city and as an administration to say about any particular group, team, whatever — that we are already seeking that,” O’Connell said. “I do hope to at least have an opportunity to formally meet with the commissioner and we will see about that. It would just be in the basis of introducing him to the city more so than ‘Hey! Come support the Stars being a thing.’ We’re not even close to that.”

The White Sox confirmed the meeting to WGN News, but did not disclose any topics discussed.

“I would be delighted to entertain a conversation with anybody who wants to fully privately fund our next public entertainment facility,” O’Connell stated publicly in August, according to Axios Nashville.

That same month, Crain’s Chicago reported that their sources indicated Reinsdorf is considering moving the organization from Guaranteed Rate Field when the team’s lease expires.

Reinsdorf refuted that report to MLB.com, but left the door open to interpretation.

“Ever since the article came out, I’ve been reading about I’ve been threatening to move to Nashville,” Reinsdorf told MLB.com’s Scott Merkin. “That article didn’t come from me. But if we have six years left, we’ve got to decide what’s the future going to be? We’ll get to it, but I never threatened to move out. We haven’t even begun to have discussions with the Sports Authority, which we’ll have to do soon.”

Guaranteed Rate Field is owned by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

New general manager Chris Getz indicated he’s open to a roster overhaul as rumors swirl around star ace pitcher Dylan Cease. The Sox open the 2024 season March 28 with Detroit at home.