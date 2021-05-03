White Sox center fielder Luis Robert will miss 3-4 months with a hip flexor strain

CHICAGO – When it happened in the first inning on Sunday afternoon, many White Sox fans feared the worst when it came to one of their best young players.
On Monday, those fears were confirmed about outfielder Luis Robert.
On Monday, general manager Rick Hahn that the center fielder has Grade 3 strain of his hip flexor, which is a complete tear, and will miss 3-to-4 months. The team has yet to determine if surgery is needed, but even if it wasn’t, the timeline wouldn’t change.
Robert was trying to beat out a hit to first base in the first inning of Sunday’s game with Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. He had to be helped off the field by athletic trainers.
This is the second major injury for the White Sox outfield this season, with left fielder Eloy Jimenez being knocked out 5-to-6 months with ruptured left pectoral muscle. He underwent surgery for that injury that was suffered in March and his timeline hasn’t changed.