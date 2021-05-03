White Sox center fielder Luis Robert will miss 3-4 months with a hip flexor strain

CHICAGO – APRIL 25: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox looks on against the Texas Rangers on April 25, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When it happened in the first inning on Sunday afternoon, many White Sox fans feared the worst when it came to one of their best young players.

On Monday, those fears were confirmed about outfielder Luis Robert.

Oh no no no no no. Luis Robert down.



PLEASE be better than it looks! pic.twitter.com/TXCJylOZmI — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) May 2, 2021

On Monday, general manager Rick Hahn that the center fielder has Grade 3 strain of his hip flexor, which is a complete tear, and will miss 3-to-4 months. The team has yet to determine if surgery is needed, but even if it wasn’t, the timeline wouldn’t change.

Robert was trying to beat out a hit to first base in the first inning of Sunday’s game with Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. He had to be helped off the field by athletic trainers.

This is the second major injury for the White Sox outfield this season, with left fielder Eloy Jimenez being knocked out 5-to-6 months with ruptured left pectoral muscle. He underwent surgery for that injury that was suffered in March and his timeline hasn’t changed.