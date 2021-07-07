White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal has surgery to repair his torn knee tendon

MINNEAPOLIS – Despite all of their injuries, the White Sox just keep winning, as a collection of reserves have managed to help the club build an eight-game lead in the American League Central division.

Yet the team still can’t catch a break when it comes to the health of their players, even when they get examined for a second time, as they found out with Yasmani Grandal on Wednesday.

An updated timeline will be provided in the future, although doctors continue to expect Grandal to return during the 2021 regular season. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2021

Before their series finale victory over the Twins in Minneapolis, the White Sox announced that the catcher had surgery on his left knee to repair a torn tendon suffered during an at-bat on Monday evening.

Performed by Dr. Nikhil Verma and Dr. Shane Nho of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Hospital, it has the potential to reset the initial 4-to-6 week prognosis given after Grandal’s injury.

Per the team, the catcher is still expected to return to the lineup at some point during the 2021 regular season.

The primary catcher for the White Sox, Grandal was seeing improved hitting over the last month after struggling at times early in the season. He hit .260/.402/.603 with eight homers and 18 RBI in the month of June and had two RBI already in July before the injury.

Zack Collins becomes the White Sox main catcher moving forward with Seby Zavala serving as the back-up. He made his 2021 debut on Wednesday, going 0-for-3 at the plate but handled starter Lance Lynn and the pitchers well in the 6-1 victory.