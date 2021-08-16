White Sox can’t duplicate the magic against the Yankees at home

CHICAGO – It will be really hard for the team to top what they did on Thursday night for the rest of the regular season. That’s just how epic their finish to the “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa was for the White Sox.

Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer is one of the highlights of the year in Major League Baseball and gave the team a great start to their three-game series with the Yankees that would finish at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Unfortunately, the team just couldn’t put it together again to pull out wins when New York came to Chicago.

Gallo with a G. pic.twitter.com/pgOE0ElSIo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2021

The Yankees swept the White Sox in the two games to conclude the series on Saturday and Sunday to win the season series 5-1. Chances were there for Tony La Russa’s team to pull out victories in both contests, but they weren’t able to pull it off like they were in Iowa.

Despite a two-out, ninth-inning, game-tying homer by Jose Abreu, Liam Hendriks surrendered three runs in the tenth, including a long two-run homer by Joey Gallo in a 7-5 win. Anderson came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth with two out but this time grounded out.

LUUUUUUUUKE with a nuke 💪 pic.twitter.com/0s4vz8kTu4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2021

On Sunday, as the White Sox offense struggled to produce, New York built a 5-1 lead before the ninth inning before holding on for a two-run victory. Once again, the home team had a chance to tie or win the game when Cesar Hernadez stepped to the plate with two on and one out.

But he grounded into a double play, giving the Yankees a series win.

While it didn’t affect the team’s standing in the American League Central division, where they currently lead by ten games over the Indians, it certainly tightened up the race for the league’s best record.

Right now the White Sox are third in the AL with a 68-50 record after going 5-5 in their last two games. They’re three games behind the Rays for first and two-and-a-half in back of the Astros for second, with the Athletics tied with the White Sox for third.

Oakland is in town this week for their only regular season visit as they play four contests at Guaranteed Rate Field starting Monday night. Just like the Yankees series, it’s another potential playoff preview for the White Sox who certainly look poised to make the postseason but are now looking to solidify their position and team.

They might have felt a little better had they been able to take the magic from Dyersville and bring it to Chicago this past weekend.