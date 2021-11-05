White Sox cancel 2022 ‘SoxFest’ at McCormick Place

CHICAGO – It was one of the last things that was able to happen before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020 and, naturally, was postponed because of it early in 2021.

But there was still hope that White Sox fans would be able to celebrate the kickoff to 2022 for their team this January at the team’s annual convention. Since the pandemic continues, however, that has once again been put on hold.

On team’s website on Friday afternoon, it was announced that the January “SoxFest” was being canceled due to continued indoor restrictions due to COVID-19. The event was scheduled to be held from January 21st through the 23rd at McCormick Place

“As we continue to try and predict and manage COVID-related protocols in indoor settings, we believe it is not possible to carry out the traditional experience and activities that have made SoxFest special, like autographs, photos and guest appearances,” said the team in the statement on the website.

McCormick Place served as the host for SoxFest starting in 2020 after a number of years of being held at the Chicago Hilton, with the number of fans increasing as the team looked ahead to a playoff year. It was one of the last major events in sports to happen before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut most events and sports down in the middle of March.