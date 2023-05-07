CINCINNATI — The Chicago White Sox announced Eloy Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled a catcher to join the roster from their AAA-affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.

Jimenez underwent surgery Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks in recovery.

The player the White Sox recalled is catcher Carlos Perez, who was putting up a slash line of .272/.321/.553 with five doubles, eight home runs, 18 runs-batted-in and eight walks across 27 games with Charlotte before the call-up.

Perez made his big league debut last season with the White Sox, where he played in eight games, going 4-18 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.

The White Sox wrap up their series in Cincinnati against the Reds Sunday afternoon, then head to Kansas City to begin a four-game series against the Royals Monday.