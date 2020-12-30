White Sox bring versatile outfielder Adam Engel back for 2021

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Adam Engel #15 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of Game Two of the American League Wild Card Round at RingCentral Coliseum on September 30, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s a player that was known for his glove who has found his rhythm at the plate recently, proving to be an effective member of the White Sox outfield.

Now Adam Engel is officially back for the 2021 season as the team looks to build on their success from their playoff appearance last fall.

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.375-million contract with outfielder Adam Engel, avoiding arbitration. pic.twitter.com/PRUo8eKLMW — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 30, 2020

The team and the outfielder avoided arbitration, settling on a one-year, $1.375 million contract for the 2021 campaign. It’s good news for the team and for White Sox fans, since Engel has become a favorite over the past few years for his plays in the outfield.

Must C: Adam Engel races back to the warning track, leaps up and makes an outstanding catch to rob Brian McCann of a home run. pic.twitter.com/EzXBoETlv2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2017

His home run-robbing catches were the highlight of his early time with the White Sox in 2017 and 2018, with him making three of those in the span of a week in August of the latter year. Because of that, Engel was named a Gold Glove finalist in center field.

What’s been great to see for the team is Engel’s progress at the plate, which was an issue when he hit just .166 in 97 games in his rookie year of 2017. He had the average up to .242 in 2019 and then in the shortened 2020 hit .295/.333/.477.

In Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Athletics in Oakland, Engel homered in the second inning of Jesus Luzardo to start off the White Sox 4-1 victory – their first playoff triumph since Game 3 of the 2008 ALDS against the Rays.