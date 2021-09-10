White Sox bats are quiet in another loss to the Athletics

Oakland Athletics’ Sean Manaea pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND – The chance to pick up a second series win against a potential playoff opponent in 2021 escaped the White Sox on Thursday as the host’s pitchers once again quieted their bats.

Sean Manaeachondria: Powerhouse of the mound



7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K pic.twitter.com/uzmi8H5xHv — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 10, 2021

A day after Frankie Montas shut down the team’s bats, Sean Manaea did the same, allowing just one run in seven innings with nine strikeouts in a 3-1 Oakland win on Thursday afternoon. The back-to-back victories give the Athletics the series win after the White Sox won the first game on Tuesday.

Reynaldo Lopez did his part to keep the hosts down but ended up being done in by his own error in the third inning. In an attempt to pick off Starlin Marte at second, the pitcher’s throw got past Cesar Hernandez, allowing the runner to score.

Matt Olson, who advanced to third on the error, scored on a sacrifice fly from Matt Chapman to wrap up the scoring.

After that, the White Sox scattered four hits over the next six innings but never got more than two runners on base at one time, as they record falls to 80-60. Their “Magic Number” to clinch the American League Central division remains at 14.