White Sox are on the short end of a pitcher’s duel again vs Blue Jays

TORONTO – For a second time in three games, the White Sox got quality innings from their starters against the Blue Jays. Unfortunately, it was Toronto’s pitching that was just a bit better than the visitors.

Lucas Giolito gave the White Sox six strong innings in his start, but Robbie Ray matched him over the course of seven frames. With each giving up a run, it came down to the bullpens, and the Blue Jays were able to breakthrough with a 3-1 victory for their second win of the series.

It was a similar situation to the first of the four-game series between the clubs on Monday, when Toronto won it 2-1 thanks to a wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning.

The Blue Jays would strike again in the eighth to win the game, getting a run off Aaron Bummer thanks to an Alejandro Kirk single, then one off Jose Ruiz when Randal Grichuk was walked with the bases loaded. That wasn’t charged to Bummer due to an error on the previous play by Yoan Moncada.

Toronto pitchers wouldn’t let the White Sox back in it, with Ray striking out 14 batters in seven innings while allowing just one run. Tim Mayza and Jordan Romano would only allow one hit in an inning of relief each to seal the victory.

At least Tony La Russa can counter with a strong pitcher on Thursday in the series finale at 2:07 PM as All-Star Carlos Rodon returns after two weeks on the IL. He’ll try to get the White Sox a split of a series that’s been mostly a showcase of pitching on both sides.