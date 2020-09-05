White Sox are not scoreboard watching just yet as they compete for the AL Central title

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 03: Steve Cishek #31 and catcher Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate a 11-6 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – Playoffs? Yup, the White Sox can talk about playoffs.

It’s been a little bit since that was the case.

Not since 2012 has the team been in a position in September to win the American League Central division title or compete for a Wild Card spot. Eight years ago, the team fell apart in the final weeks of the season and it’s the reason the team has been saddled with a 12-year playoff drought.

But as Labor Day weekend begins, the White Sox find themselves not only competing for a postseason berth but are on the top looking down at the rest of their division.

Another win tonight for the White Sox now has them in first place by a half-game over Cleveland and Minnesota. This race will be fun to the finish. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vLTZEkkUHw — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 5, 2020

Entering their game on Saturday night against the Royals, the third of a four-game series in Kansas City, Rick Renteria’s team has the lead in the division all to themselves with a 24-15 record. It’s not a huge margin – just a half-game over the Indians and the Twins – but getting to that point is a major achievement for this still young group.

“That was the mentality in spring training, to get here and compete for a playoff spot,” said Eloy Jimenez when asked what it meant for the team to be in the thick of a playoff race, even in a shortened 60-game season. “Now we’re here, we’ll try to do our best, we’ll compete every night no matter what.

“It’s good to be fighting for a spot, you know.”

While under much different circumstances than a usual season, this does mark the latest the White Sox have been in first place alone in the division in eight seasons. On September 24, 2012, the team had a one-game lead after a win over the Indians at then US Cellular Field, but losses in five of their next six contests dropped them out of the race.

This White Sox team is trying to change that, and they’ve been building momentum over the past three weeks. After falling to a game under .500 at 10-11, the team has gone 14-4 to put themselves at the top of the division.

Even if they should fall short of winning the AL Central, the expanded playoffs that allows eight teams from each league should get them in. They’re currently 5 1/2 games ahead of the ninth-place team in the AL (Detroit) with 21 games left to play, which per ESPN gives them a 99.5 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Win a few more games, and a magic number will start creeping up, but Jimenez says the team isn’t exactly scoreboard watching at the moment, even in their own division.

“We just try to go out and play hard,” said Jimenez when asked if the team was look at what the Indians and Twins were doing. “If we focus on what they do, we’re gonna forget about what we need to do. We just try to go out and play hard.”

If the White Sox keep doing that, things should take care of themselves for the first time in 12 seasons.