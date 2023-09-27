CHICAGO — While their chances for the postseason realistically disappeared months ago, there is something on the line for the White Sox in the final games of their season.

That’s especially the case when it comes to their second-to-last series of 2023, where they’re in an interesting position over the course of three games.

Tuesday’s 15-4 loss to the Diamondbacks is one of three games the club has against Arizona at Guaranteed Rate Field this week. The teams will meet at 1:10 p.m. starts on Wednesday and Thursday before the White Sox host the Padres for the last series starting Friday.

Top priority at the moment for Pedro Grifol’s club is to try and avoid some club infamy, which will take a good stretch against Arizona and San Diego. With the defeat on Tuesday, the White Sox are at 97 and just three away from a rare 100-loss season in franchise history.

That’s only happened four times in franchise history – 1932, 1948, 1970, and 2018 – and the White Sox will have to win three of their final five games to prevent it.

Also making things interesting the next two days for the club is the fact that they can give a little help to their city rival if they can knock off the Diamondbacks the next two days. At the moment, the Cubs trail Arizona by a game for the second Wild Card spot as both teams look to lock up postseason berths.

Like all year, despite a poor season, the White Sox have drama all the way till the end of 2023.