White Sox acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel as the teams make a trade for a second-straight day

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a second time in as many days, the White Sox are looking to the Cubs to help bolster their bullpen.

This time, it’s for one of the best closers in all of Major League Baseball.

The clubs have now confirmed the trade: Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox, Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer to the Cubs. Shoutout to @Michael_Cerami of @BleacherNation who had the first report. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7dgz5m6OFO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 30, 2021

The White Sox have acquired Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel on Friday afternoon in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and pitcher Codi Heuer.

This comes a day after the teams agreed on a deal that sent reliever Ryan Tepera to the south side in exchange for minor league pitcher Bailey Horn.

In his third season with the Cubs, Kimbrel has been exceptional, converting 23 or 25 save attempts with a 0.49 ERA. This comes after the pitcher struggled early in his tenure with the team after signing in June of 2019.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.