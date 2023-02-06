CHICAGO – As he continues his battle against cancer, the White Sox have provided fans another way to show their support for Liam Hendriks.

The White Sox have announced their "Close Out Cancer" t-shirt fundraiser in support of closer Liam Hendriks, who is currently undergoing treatments for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Net proceeds will go to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ffrvRsAkLw — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 6, 2023

On Monday, the team announced that it’s starting a t-shirt fundraiser as a show of support for the closer as he continues treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks announced his diagnosis on Instagram on January 8 and began treatments for the disease the next day.

The “Close Out Cancer” t-shirts are black with white lettering along with a lime green “31” along with a lime green ribbon, which is for lymphoma cancer awareness. The shirts are $31 with the net proceeds benefiting the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Fans can purchase them by visiting the team’s webpage started for Hendriks, which includes the opportunity for fans to send well wishes to the closer as he continues treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“We’ve been blown away by the resounding support of White Sox fans during this extremely difficult time,” said Liam’s wife Kristi Hendriks in a statement released by the team. “With help from the White Sox, these shirts are a wholehearted effort to express gratitude to the community, while empowering those facing similar hardships and using our combined platforms to give back to organizations at the forefront of this fight.

“We’re resolved to face what lays ahead and know initiatives like this can have a profound impact in helping ‘Close Out Cancer.’”

Hendriks is entering his third season with the White Sox after signing as a free agent before the 2021 season. He’s been an All-Star in each of his seasons in Chicago, led the American League in saves in 2021, and was the Reliever of the Year in the AL that season as well.

In 127 appearances for the White Sox the last two seasons, Hendriks has 75 saves and a 2.66 ERA with 198 strikeouts compared to 23 walks. He’s got 115 career saves in 12 major league seasons that includes time with the Twins, Blue Jays, Royals, and Athletics.

At the time of his diagnosis, the White Sox said they wouldn’t have an update about Hendriks’ availability for the 2023 season until Opening Day at the earliest.