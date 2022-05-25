CHICAGO – Sometimes even the best pitchers or a pitching staff have an off night, and that was certainly the case for the White Sox on Tuesday.

Not only was their best starter in 2022 so far off his mark but so was the rest of the group in an evening to forget against the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. In fact, it was the most prolific an opponent had been on offense against the White Sox in nearly five years.

Boston’s 16-3 victory was the most runs scored against the hosts not only in 2022 but also since August 19, 2017. That’s when the Rangers put up 17 runs in Arlington in a 17-7 victory over a White Sox team that was just beginning their rebuild.

It was the most runs the team allowed at Guaranteed Rate Field since a 17-6 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics on September 15, 2015.

Dylan Cease was off his game over the course of three rough innings where the Red Sox scored seven runs on eight hits to put the contest out of reach right from the start. He allowed a leadoff homer to Enrique Hernandez which started the trouble and then surrendered a three-run homer to Trevor Story later in the first inning.

Boston would keep the pressure on as they scored in each of the first five innings, including three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth against the White Sox bullpen. In the end, the Red Sox would pound out 19 hits against six different pitchers.

Jose Abreu’s two-run homer in the fourth inning and Tim Anderson’s RBI single in the fifth were all the White Sox offense had in response as their pitching staff had their worst run outing in five years on Tuesday.