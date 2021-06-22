White Sox Adam Engel is back on the IL with a hamstring injury

CHICAGO – JUNE 08: Adam Engel #15 of the Chicago White Sox makes a running catch against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 8, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The White Sox “Man of Steal” is once again losing some time over a nagging injury that’s kept him out of the lineup the majority of the time since spring training.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 20) with a strained right hamstring and recalled outfielder Luis González from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 22, 2021

Outfielder Adam Engel is headed back to the Injured List for ten days after aggrivating his strained right hamstring that kept him out the first two months of the season. Outfielder Luis Gonzalez has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.

Engel strained his right hamstring during a spring training game against the Indians on March 20th at Camelback Ranch. That injury would linger and eventually keep him out the first two months of the season before he was finally able to return on June 6th.

MAN OF STEAL!



Welcome back, Adam Engel! pic.twitter.com/RjKG70yhze — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2021

On that day at Guaranteed Rate Field, he made on of his signature home run-robbing catches in right-centerfield on a ball hit by Detroit’s Niko Goodrum. It was one of ten games that Engel has played in so far in 2010 as he’s hitting .241/.313/.552 with three home runs and four RBI.

He last played againts the Astros on Saturday in Houston, going 1-for-4 in a 7-3 White Sox.