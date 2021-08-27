White Sox activate Yasmani Grandal from the IL before the City Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 30: Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three run home run in the 5th inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Earlier this week, manager Tony La Russa hinted his return to the lineup was imminent, and that his top catcher would be able to be in the White Sox lineup sooner than later.

He was correct, as Yasmani Grandal will be ready for the team’s City Series with the Cubs starting on Friday.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Cubs, the Chicago #WhiteSox reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Zack Collins to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 27, 2021

The catcher was activated off the IL after undergoing surgery in July to repair a torn tendon in his left knee and will be ready for this evening’s contest at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fellow catcher Zack Collins was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.

Grandal hasn’t played since July 5th when he injured his knee and was initially given a 4-to-6 week recovery time. The surgery ended up delaying that timeline by about two weeks, but the catcher will return in time to help the White Sox pursuit of their first American League Central division title in 13 years.

In 63 games, Grandal is hitting .188/.388/.436 with 14 homers and 38 RBI in 63 games this season. Before the injury, the catcher was doing better at the plate, hitting .260/.402/.603 with eight homers and 18 RBI in the month of June and had two RBI already in July before the injury.