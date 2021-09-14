White Sox activate Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito from IL ahead of series with the Angels

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox encourages teammates from the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Pirates 4-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the White Sox close in on clinching the American League Central division, to which their “Magic Number” is currently at nine, two more key players are back in the fold for the club as they continue a homestand on Tuesday

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. the Los Angeles Angels, the #WhiteSox announced the following six roster moves: pic.twitter.com/zNNA5cTlY5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 14, 2021

Today the White Sox activated shortstop Tim Anderson and starter Lucas Giolito from the injured list while also calling catcher Zach Collins up from Charlotte. At the same time, Andrew Vaughn is headed to the IL with lower back inflammation after sitting out the past few games, with his stay retroactive to September 10th.

Infielder Danny Mendick along with catcher Seby Zavala are also headed to Triple-A Charlotte.

Anderson has been on the IL since September 1st as he was dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. The 2021 All-Star was batting .302/.331/.458 with 14 homers and 53 RBI and had batted .315 with five homers and 16 RBI in August before heading to the IL.

A hamstring injury also put Lucas Giolito on the IL on September 3rd as he ended up missing one start because of it. He suffered it during a start in a win over the Pirates on August 31st in which he pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts compared to four walks.

In an up-and-down season for the starter, Giolito is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA with 180 strikeouts compared to just 49 walks.

Vaughn hasn’t played since September 9th due to what manager Tony La Russa described as leg soreness ahead of being placed on the IL. In his rookie year, the outfielder is batting .240/.314/.409 with 15 homers and 45 RBI in 120 games.