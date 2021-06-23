White Sox ‘ACE’ 14u team will get their ‘Field of Dreams’ moment in 2021

DYERSVILLE, IA – MAY 26: General view of the Field of Dreams movie site entrance prior to the unveiling of the Baseball Hall of Fame Traveling Exhibit on Thursday, May 26, 2016 at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the specialty games of the 2021 Major League Baseball season will feature two teams who will play under the lights in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa.

The “Field of Dreams Game” in Dyersville on Thursday, August 14th will feature the White Sox and the Yankees playing at the venue made famous in the 1989 movie with Kevin Costner. Initially, the game was supposed to be played in 2020 but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Tony La Russa’s team will be getting ready for that showcase, another part of the White Sox organization will be taking the field the night before in a unique contest of its own.

"A Dream Fulfilled" – 14u baseball teams from Chicago's @WhitesoxAce and NYC's @wearedream programs will play in a special exhibition game at the iconic corn-stalk field in Iowa – LIVE on @FS1 on Aug. 11 – prior to the MLB at Field of Dreams Game presented by GEICO. pic.twitter.com/pKdDscytv6 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 22, 2021

On Wednesday, August 13th the team’s Amateur City Elite (ACE) 14u team will take on the Yankees’ “DREAM” team in a contest dubbed “A Dream Fulfilled” at the site at 5 PM CST. Just like the major leaguers, they’ll play in the temporary stadium that will be set up next to the actual movie site, which will hold around 8,000 spectators

Created in 2007, the White Sox “ACE” program was created to provide baseball coaching along with mentorship opportunities on and off the field to young players in Chicago’s underserved and inner-city communities.

So far the program has had 26 players selected in the MLB Draft including two in the first round – Corey Ray in 2016 (5th Overall-Brewers) and Ed Howard in 2020 (16th Overall-Cubs). In that time, 94 other players have played Division-I baseball while 225 have gotten college scholarships.

Learn more about the “ACE” program by clicking here.